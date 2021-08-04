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The Crowning Act (Full Film)
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71 views • August 04, 2021
Nearly a year in the making, "The Crowning Act" is White Horse Media’s newest 30-minute docudrama which: 1) Exposes Satan’s soon-coming personation of Jesus Christ to unite all religions, and 2) Reveals Bible facts about the Second Coming of Jesus in the clouds with millions of holy angels. “Behold,” says God’s Word, “He is coming with clouds, and every eye will see Him.” Revelation 1:7. Multiple end-time issues are also portrayed. For more information about God’s infinite love, how to be saved, the Second Coming, the beast, its deadly mark, false signs and wonders, and much more, visit https://www.TheCrowningAct.com.
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