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INFO-DEFENSE - Of "Orcs and Elves" - Part 1 of 3 - Why is Ukraine shedding "Crocodile Tears" while The Donbass is Still Suffering? - From 050122
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42 views • May 26, 2022
Of “Orcs” and “Elves”: Why is Ukraine shedding “crocodile tears” while Donbas is suffering?
So far, it is Donbas that suffers from the war in many ways. The rest of Ukraine ... is almost unaffected. Meanwhile, for some reason, precisely those who are affected the least are shedding tears.
Analysis by Yury Podolyaka, 1 May 2022
So far, it is Donbas that suffers from the war in many ways. The rest of Ukraine ... is almost unaffected. Meanwhile, for some reason, precisely those who are affected the least are shedding tears.
Analysis by Yury Podolyaka, 1 May 2022
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