Biden DOJ Working to Ban Private Gun Sales

The whistleblower group Empower Oversight just released a report exposing the Biden administration’s agenda to ban private gun sales. The White House directed the ATF to draft a document justifying the ban under the guise of “safety.” Today, we provide several examples illustrating that this administration doesn’t care about the safety of Americans, and expose the real goal behind the ban.

Other stories in this episode include:

Entirely peaceful pro-life activists are facing years in prison;

For the first time, Elon Musk's company Neuralink has implanted a computer chip in a human brain. We'll look at the possible benefits — as well as the dangers — of this kind of technology.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has enacted many good policies and had many good ideas over the years, but his recent push for an Article V convention is not one of them.


