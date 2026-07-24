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The Heart Cure They Hid for 30 Years: Big Pharma's Worst Nightmare w/ Jack Clifford
Man in America
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I sit down with Jack, a retired military veteran, to talk about EECP, a little known heart treatment that helped him avoid major surgery. We explore why this FDA approved therapy is barely used in America, despite being standard care elsewhere. A hopeful, eye opening watch for anyone facing heart issues. Learn more about Jack's work at https://eecpbook.com. Use promo code SETH for 10% off Hydrate Complete at https://thedrardisshow.com/nature-wins-hydrate-complete-strawberry-lemonade-30-servings/ — Dr. Ardis's powerful electrolyte formula packed with 11 minerals, 11 vitamins, and 17 amino acids to fight chronic dehydration at the cellular level. To order the Freedom Cleanse Restore herbal kit and the stool sample test for parasites, go to https://sethcleanse.com Visit ourfathersherbs.com/MIA and use code MANINAMERICA10 for 10% off Andrew's organic herbal tinctures, teas, and formulas. Wavwatch website: https://wavwatch.com/seth use promo code SETH to save $$$ For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Download Rumble Wallet now and enjoy the benefits of financial and personal freedom! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Call (866) 686-1359 or visit http://TNUSA.COM/MIA for your FREE discovery call with Tax Network USA. Don’t let the IRS be the first to act. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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