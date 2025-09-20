CIA Insider Exposes Plot to 'Repeal First Amendment' Following Charlie Kirk False Flag

Go to https://hometitlelock.com/tpv and use promo code TPV to get a FREE title history report and a FREE TRIAL of their Triple Lock Protection! For details visit https://hometitlelock.com/warranty





- Protect your privacy from prying eyes with a VPN designed to keep your data secure - even from Mossad: https://vp.net/tpv





Tonight: a CIA insider says a decades-long plan to erase the First Amendment has been activated — and it started with the shooting of Charlie Kirk.





He calls it a textbook false flag: the shot fired at point-blank range, the planted operatives who distracted the crowd, the staged chaos that handed the public the exact panic the architects needed.





It’s following the elite’s classic playbook. Problem. Reaction. Solution — served up on a silver platter, wrapped in blood, cameras, and maximum public trauma.





Shared from and subscribe to:

The People's Voice

https://rumble.com/THEPEOPLESVOICE