RTE Discussions #12: Gain of Function, or Gain of Purity? (w/ Jonathan Couey)
Published 21 days ago

Jonathan Couey has been leading the charge in uncovering the layers of theatre thrust in our faces throughout the COVID-19 crisis. Recently, he has brought forward the concept that gain-of-function research may itself be a distraction, teaching us about the more nuanced risk of pure "infectious clones." Let's dive in.


Keywords
vaccinesmilitarychinadnacontrol grouptherapymutationpuritybioweapongeneticwuhangeneanthony faucigenomecoronavirussars-cov-2gain of functionmrnaralph barictransfectionjonathan coueyjconabikejj coueygigaohm biologicalinfectious clones

