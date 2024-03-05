Lefties Losing It: Joe Biden ‘just not all there’ in latest gaffe

Sky News host Rita Panahi has reacted to US President Joe Biden’s latest gaffe in which he confused Gaza with Ukraine twice.
The gaffes came during a White House address while the President was announcing increased US aid and airdrops for Palestinians.
The President said: “In the coming days, we are going to join with our friends in Jordan and others who are providing airdrops of additional food and supplies in Ukraine.
He then said the US would “seek to continue to open up other avenues in Ukraine, including the possibility a marine corridor to deliver large amounts of humanitarian assistance”.
“He’s just not all there,” Ms Panahi said.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.