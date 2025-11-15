© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nebraska’s military and political leadership has undergone significant transformation since 2013, marked by compliance with federal health directives, limited border engagement, and adoption of diversity initiatives. Commanders and governors prioritized alignment with national policies over state autonomy, contributing to debates on readiness, sovereignty, and cultural identity within the Nebraska National Guard.
