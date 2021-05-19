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The founder of FrankSpeech.com, supporter of human freedoms, defender of our 1st Amendment and our entire constitution and CEO of My Pillow, Mike's story is one that everyone needs to hear, from rock bottom to millionaire, from popular social media profiles to complete censorship. Before you decide to listen to all the rumors, head into this interview to hear it straight from the man himself.
If you enjoy this interview, just wait till you hear our Deep Dive which will be available at https://www.drtenpenny.com/tenpennypremiummembership
Dr Tenpenny and Mike Lindell, My Pillow CEO and Founder of FrankSpeech.com