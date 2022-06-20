The UNHCR Comes Out With a New Report Saying That After Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine, More Than 100 Million People Have Been Displaced Around the World

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https://gnews.org/post/p7gt720f
06/17/2022 The UNHCR comes out with a new report saying more than 100 million people have been displaced around the world after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. When you think about food scarcity, the climate crisis, that number is only going to increase in the years to come