Stew Peters with Odessa Orlewicz: Hundreds Of Canadian Doctors Dead

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Doctors are dropping like flies in Canada, and the culprit is the deadly vaccine forced upon them by the tyrannical government.
Canada is raising the requirements to be considered fully jabbed, and it is killing people!
Odessa Orlewicz joins us today to discuss this ongoing problem. Pre-order Alex Jones’ new book ‘The Great Reset: And the War for the World,’ that eloquently delivers a full analysis on the global elite's international conspiracy to enslave humanity! https://www.infowarsstore.com/the-great-reset-alex-jones-autograph?ims=opfwn