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Mid-Term Food Storage by PassiveIncomeWithPurium.com during 2020 National Preparedness Month
Prepping For Dummies
Prepping For Dummies
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108 views • May 06, 2022
Courtesy of the author of "The Green Foods Bible" and Purium's Co-Founder, David Sandoval. Be OVER-prepared by reading their survival foods blog by clicking-on: https://blog.puriumcorp.com/2020/04/02/purium-preppers-guide-to-survival/?giftcard=dannyzen . To keep your tummy happy with certified-organic, non-GMO, enzyme-intact (since food items are dehydrated at ~80F), 2-year shelf stable life (if stored unopened in a cool place) REAL, whole food nutrition AND get USD$50 off your first $75+ Purium order, click-on: https://iShopPurium.com and enter in the code: DANNYZEN (save 25 PERCENT AND get free lower 48 state shipping IF order $250+

Empower and educate yourself by reading and INVESTING in a hardcopy of "The Green Foods Bible" by clicking-on: https://ishoppurium.com?prods=1384026046536:1&;giftcard=dannyzen OR https://tinyurl.com/GreenFoodsBible

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For those in the European Union, click-on: https://platinumeurope.biz/dannyzen (and enter username AND password: EUdreams123 at https://platinumeurope.biz/www/login OR https://platinumeurope.biz/dannyzen/login to access additional marketing material)

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy