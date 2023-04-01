Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Watch What Happens When They Mention God on Live TV
325 views
channel image
The RED Zone
Published Yesterday |

(This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is posted here for your thoughtful consideration.)

3,468,893 views (YouTube)  Jul 23, 2022 

I told you that you'd be shocked by what NASA are doing!

Christian Celebrities and sports stars are silenced as soon as they mention Jesus, God or the Gospel on Live TV. God should not be banned from the world He created, Joe Kirby from Off The Kirb Ministries on not being ashamed of the Gospel.

Discover more thought-provoking videos by Joe Kirby at the below address: 

                                              https://www.youtube.com/@offthekirb

Please consider subscribing to Joe's site.

                                                                              - The RED Zone


Keywords
godpersecutionignoreafraidashamed

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket