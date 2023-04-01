Watch What Happens When They Mention God on Live TV

(This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is posted here for your thoughtful consideration.)



3,468,893 views (YouTube) Jul 23, 2022

I told you that you'd be shocked by what NASA are doing!

Christian Celebrities and sports stars are silenced as soon as they mention Jesus, God or the Gospel on Live TV. God should not be banned from the world He created, Joe Kirby from Off The Kirb Ministries on not being ashamed of the Gospel.

Discover more thought-provoking videos by Joe Kirby at the below address:

https://www.youtube.com/@offthekirb

Please consider subscribing to Joe's site.



- The RED Zone



