Obesity And The Flu Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 12/15/21(800) 212-2613CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE#youngevity #health #drwallachAir Date: Wednesday, December 15, 2021MonologueDr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Stating that people who have pre-existing conditions such as obesity will be in trouble should they contract the virus. Asserting that everyone should supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients to support their immune systems.Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study of tart cherry juice.. Finding that athletes who supplemented with tart cherry juice, powder or capsules improved their endurance while running, swimming or cycling. Tart cherries and tart cherry juice are great sources minerals, 60% of RDA of vitamin A, 50% of RDA of vitamin C. Also contains copper, vitamin K and manganese.CallersRose is experiencing insomnia and lack of appetite.Willie is a type 2 diabetic with prostate cancer.David has high blood pressure and kidney disease and trying to avoid dialysis.Stella's son has been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation.