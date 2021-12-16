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Obesity And The Flu Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 12/15/21
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Obesity And The Flu Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 12/15/21
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
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#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Stating that people who have pre-existing conditions such as obesity will be in trouble should they contract the virus. Asserting that everyone should supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients to support their immune systems.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study of tart cherry juice.. Finding that athletes who supplemented with tart cherry juice, powder or capsules improved their endurance while running, swimming or cycling. Tart cherries and tart cherry juice are great sources minerals, 60% of RDA of vitamin A, 50% of RDA of vitamin C. Also contains copper, vitamin K and manganese.
Callers
Rose is experiencing insomnia and lack of appetite.
Willie is a type 2 diabetic with prostate cancer.
David has high blood pressure and kidney disease and trying to avoid dialysis.
Stella's son has been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Stating that people who have pre-existing conditions such as obesity will be in trouble should they contract the virus. Asserting that everyone should supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients to support their immune systems.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study of tart cherry juice.. Finding that athletes who supplemented with tart cherry juice, powder or capsules improved their endurance while running, swimming or cycling. Tart cherries and tart cherry juice are great sources minerals, 60% of RDA of vitamin A, 50% of RDA of vitamin C. Also contains copper, vitamin K and manganese.
Callers
Rose is experiencing insomnia and lack of appetite.
Willie is a type 2 diabetic with prostate cancer.
David has high blood pressure and kidney disease and trying to avoid dialysis.
Stella's son has been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation.
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