Glenn What YOU should do as the price of EVERYTHING rises

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Glenn Beck
January 31, 2023
The prices of used cars are skyrocketing, with interest rates nearly double what they were just a few years ago. But, as you already know, it’s not just used cars. The cost of EVERYTHING is rising, and it seems like that’s exactly what global elites — like those at the World Economic Forum — WANT to happen. So what should you do? Watch this clip for Glenn’s advice on what you should begin preparing NOW.
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L1HPaBLit4U