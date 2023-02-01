Glenn What YOU should do as the price of EVERYTHING rises

Glenn Beck





January 31, 2023





The prices of used cars are skyrocketing, with interest rates nearly double what they were just a few years ago. But, as you already know, it’s not just used cars. The cost of EVERYTHING is rising, and it seems like that’s exactly what global elites — like those at the World Economic Forum — WANT to happen. So what should you do? Watch this clip for Glenn’s advice on what you should begin preparing NOW.





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L1HPaBLit4U



