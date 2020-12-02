© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thanksgiving vacation at Turquoise Place in Orange Beach Alabama
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • December 02, 2020
This is a video about my Excursion for Thanksgiving to Orange Beach Alabama. We stayed at a beautiful place called Turquoise Place. We ate some great food and we had a bunch of fun with my wife and family and I even did a little bit of fishing!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.