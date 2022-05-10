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Bobby Graves Destroys Ignorance
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
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2226 views • May 10, 2022
Monday, May 9th, 2022 Live Stream
Guest: Bobby Graves
www.theoregonstateassembly.com/history
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org

A Warrior Calls - www.bit.ly/awclivefeed for live stream access every Monday and Thursday @8pm EST

***The world must go to www.bit.ly/awcevidence and download all pdf's and videos.
All the evidence the world needs to see to understand the COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 LIE will be found.

www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!

Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Keywords
corruptionchemtrailsgodlovevaccinationsfreeman5gknowledgetruthfederal reservecommon lawnwojusticefraudrespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionstrespasscentral bankspublic courthousecourt filings
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