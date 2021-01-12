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Info they don't want you to have, apparently
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811 views • January 12, 2021
I was trying to find a link to the old 2017 Deagel.com population forecast for 2025 and the links were dead. Mind you, all 3 links in my video were even on the wayback machine and now they do not work. The information is still in the video and anyone who remembers seeing the forecast knows they projected almost 200 million reduction in population by 2025. Considering all the recent events, I think it's worth revisiting. The video I made on it is in the description.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/I4ByZMRfhpYK/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/I4ByZMRfhpYK/
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