Beyond Bone Broth: Your Ultimate Collagen Food Guide

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- Collagen supports bones, joints, muscles, and skin; fish, beef, chicken, offal provide abundant sources today.
- Fish bones, scales, and skin contain marine collagen, potentially absorbed more efficiently than other sources.
- Beef connective tissues and tougher cuts deliver collagen; slow-cooking improves digestibility and availability for consumption.
- Chicken skin, cartilage, bones, and feet supply collagen linked to joint health and amino acids.
- Pair collagen-rich foods with vitamin C; monitor saturated fats from some sources for balanced nutrition.
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