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Omicron Predictive Programming
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45 views • May 20, 2022
I was amazed to see how many shows, and even a video game, predicted Omicron. Here you will see six clips from various sources. Although the plot is featured, so is the path to freedom. My Blog: https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/newsletter
My Website: https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/vaxbeastmark
My Website: https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/vaxbeastmark
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