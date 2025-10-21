© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gaza Cease-Fire Begins - Family Leaves Tent Finds Their House Destroyed By Sick Sadistic Evil IDF
حياة مينا "غزة" mina life
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J0KL8191Fos
رجعنا نعمرها 💪 تعالوا شوفوا حارتنا كيف دمروها 🥺💔 لابيت ولا حيط 😢 ساعدوني القرار صعب
Come show our neighborhood how they destroyed it لاب I don't care لاب help me the decision is difficult