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Ukraine on Fire ~A Documentary by Filmmaker Oliver Stone~
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73 views • March 19, 2022
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Ukraine on Fire ~A Documentary by Filmmaker Oliver Stone~...
I Was Told That The Left Would Not Want Us to See,
I Believe It Confirms Everything I've Been Saying...
After Taking The Time to View It in It's Entirety.
Ukraine on Fire ~A Documentary by Filmmaker Oliver Stone~...
I Was Told That The Left Would Not Want Us to See,
I Believe It Confirms Everything I've Been Saying...
After Taking The Time to View It in It's Entirety.
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