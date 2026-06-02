💥Patriot launches & ballistic missile strikes in Kiev last night

💥🇺🇦 Patriot launches and ballistic missile strikes in Kiev.

Also from last night:

Ukrainians report an unspecified number of Tu-95 strategic bombers taking off from Olenya Airbase; earlier, a pair of Tu-160s lifted off from Ukrainka Airbase. Looks like strike night is on.



Ballistic and hypersonic missiles are also expected.

💥🇺🇦 Drone strikes in Shostka, Sumy region.



Drone strikes also reported in Kharkov.

💥🇺🇦 There was a combined Kalibr and Iskander strike on Ukrainian controlled Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk!

✈️🇺🇦 Ukrainians report possible missile launches from 3 Tu-160 bombers.

💥🇺🇦 Smoke rising over Ukrainian-controlled Zaporozhye after strikes.

💥🇺🇦 Fire and sound of secondary explosions at one of the drone strike sites in Sumy region.

💥🇺🇦 Dnepropetrovsk and 💥🇺🇦 Kharkov! drone strikes

Ballistic missile threat in Kiev and surrounding regions!

✈️🇺🇦 Ukrainians now report cruise missile launches also from Tu-95s, while the first group of air-launched cruise missiles entered Ukrainian airspace through Chernigov.

💥🇺🇦 Smoke rising over Kiev from the Podol district following a Geran strike.

💥🇺🇦 A large fire in Kiev following Geran drone strikes.

💥🇺🇦 Fire in Kiev got a lot bigger and secondary explosions

💥🇺🇦 Up to 12 cruise missiles are approaching Kiev!

💥🇺🇦 Reports of ballistic missile launches from Crimea!

💥🇺🇦 Fires in Chernigov region. Most likely hit by missiles that Ukrainians said were headed towards Kiev



