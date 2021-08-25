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Let’s talk about what God is really saying today
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20 views • August 25, 2021
In this brief lesson, our panel discusses the need to hear clearly from the Lord and shares their thoughts on how to do it. Information is so limited in its ability to change lives. We need the more important aspects of WISDOM and REVELATION to know what God has planned for us in order to hit his target for our lives. We think we know some of what He is saying to us - maybe it will help confirm His direction for you in this season?
Scripture: Luke15
Scripture: Luke15
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