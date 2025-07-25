The Lost Book of Enki Tablet IX

I was able to maximize my workflow by noting the times and discs that the scenes come out in enabling me to get this out faster and more efficient. This had to be the most fun I've had, hands down.



The "whiteland" is Antarctica. There are a lot of hidden structures there such as pyramids. Pyramids are all around the Earth, not just Egypt. There are alot of theories about their purpose such as being a free energy device. Imagine walking around and your devices are always charged. Free wireless energy for all. No need for greedy tech companies using energy as a means of profit and control instead of uplifting humanity. Even the Anunnaki know the importance of abolishing slavery and keeping your race alive. Heres a synopsis of the Ninth tablet from Zecharia Sitchin's book.



Mankind proliferates; Adapa’s line serves as royalty

Defying Enlil, Marduk espouses an Earthling female

Celestial disturbances and climate changes affect Lahmu

The Igigi descend to Earth, seize Earthling females as wives

The promiscuous Enki begets a human son, Ziusudra

Droughts and pestilences cause suffering on Earth

Enlil sees it as fated retribution, wants to return home

Ninmah, aged by Earth’s cycles, also wants to return

A mystery emissary warns them not to defy their destiny

Signs increase of a coming calamitous Deluge

Most Anunnaki begin to depart back to Nibiru

Enlil enforces a plan to let Mankind perish

Enki and Ninmah start to preserve Earth’s Seeds of Life

The remaining Anunnaki prepare for the Day of the Deluge

Nergal, Lord of the Lower World, is to issue the warning



There was never a taking of two animals on a ship like the Bible says. What Enki and Ninmah do is backup the DNA of the edited (not created) being that was naturally evolving here before their interference. They show compassion toward the beings and thus want to preserve what they had edited. Enlil wants the beings to die. He sounds a lot like Yahweh. That's because they are one and the same.