Insane Attacks and Horrific Crimes Against Asians Taking Place in Some Major U.S. Cities

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11/13/2021 Jack Posobiec: Some refugees and survivors of the Chinese Cultural Revolution said that they don’t want what happened in China under Mao in the 60s and 70s to happen again in the US. And meanwhile, there have been these insane attacks and horrific crimes on Asians that’s going on in some major cities in the United States.