Yang Jiechi and Wang Qishan Launch New Attacks Toward the NFSC

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In the May 20, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo exposed a new round attacks toward the New Federal State of China (NFSC) and Whistleblower Movement launched by Wang Jiechi and Wang Qishan. According to Mr. Guo, the attacks included:
Smearing Mr. Guo, Mr. Bannon, Dr. Li-Meng Yan, Dr. Lawrence Sellin in the media;
Smearing the Whistleblower Movement and the NFSC as the culprit in promoting racial tension between the Asian and Western communities;
The real purpose is to attack Himalaya Coin (HCN), Himalaya Dollar (HDO), G-TV, and G-News – platforms of the NFSC;
Deploying corrupt police in LA and those in DOJ to make legal trouble to people involved in the Whistleblower Movement;
Plotting to completely destroy the NFSC one-year anniversary event and the participants.
Fortunately, Mr. Guo said he was well prepared for all these and the bad moves of the CCP can only prove to the West that we were trustworthy, making more countries to believe us!