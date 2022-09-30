How to make Kale Salad with Tahini dressing

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In this video you can watch Isabelle and I make a Kale salad and make some Tahini dressing to go on the top. If you like this video please subscribe to our channel, comment down below, and please if you can leave a donation to help support us. https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-donate-to-newoaksfamilynursery Thank you so much for watching, and God bless you all!