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Ask Dr. Jane: Swimming With The Vaxxed, And Contaminated Blood Transfusion
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251 views • May 12, 2022
Are swimming pools safe to swim in with the jabbed? If we needed a blood transfusion & the only option was contaminated blood by the jabbed, what would happen? What is causing Hepatitis in children?
Dr. Jane Ruby joins The Stew Peters Show to answer these important question and MORE!
Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com & get a chance to have your questions answered by following Dr. Jane on telegram @DrJaneRuby !
Dr. Jane Ruby joins The Stew Peters Show to answer these important question and MORE!
Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com & get a chance to have your questions answered by following Dr. Jane on telegram @DrJaneRuby !
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