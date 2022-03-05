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FREEDOM CONVOY GOES TO WASHINGTON! - You're Being DISTRACTED! - Narrative Has COLLAPSED!
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454 views • March 05, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of the Freedom Convoy reaching Washington, DC as truckers throughout the world stand up against covid tyranny!
As the narrative completely collapses, there is a classic bait and switch for the history books happening before our eyes. Millions of lives have been destroyed and right as everything us conspiracy theorists gets proven true, suddenly we're told to focus on Ukraine and Russia instead. In fact, people that dare to talk about covid today are attacked as they're talking about "moot unnecessary issues."
Really?
This insanity cannot go on much longer... But unfortunately, it looks like it will. It's only the beginning.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2022
http://www.eventbrite.com/e/253730132657/?discount=WAM
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of the Freedom Convoy reaching Washington, DC as truckers throughout the world stand up against covid tyranny!
As the narrative completely collapses, there is a classic bait and switch for the history books happening before our eyes. Millions of lives have been destroyed and right as everything us conspiracy theorists gets proven true, suddenly we're told to focus on Ukraine and Russia instead. In fact, people that dare to talk about covid today are attacked as they're talking about "moot unnecessary issues."
Really?
This insanity cannot go on much longer... But unfortunately, it looks like it will. It's only the beginning.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
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JOIN US On Flote:
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JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
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BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
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JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
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DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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