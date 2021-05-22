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Who Cares About Vaccine Storage originally the government said the 'use by' date was 5, now its 31 days approved by the MHRA?
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20 views • May 22, 2021
UK Column News - 21st May 2021
Full News Report at:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6E1xplyjdsk6/
'Vaccine hesitancy' due largely to adverse reactions such as blood clots with the Astro Zenica jab, sees other countries like Malawi burning vaccines that are out of date in a bid to reassure the public that any vaccines they do get are safe.
What's happened to the vaccine has it mutated? Has it made it's own variant? Maybe its a 'thinking vaccine' and to out wit Covid, its grown three heads and six feet and hopped into a fresh water reservoir to battle with and thrash about with Covid in there?
WHO MONITORS THE SHIPMENTS FROM ROAD TO RAIL TO FERRY SHIP AND AIRCRAFT TO THE DOCTORS FRIDGE? What happens if the aircon goes wrong in transit we never hear of anything going wrong, it would be a miracle if they can treat people all around the world faultlessly.
Sources:
*************
MHRA Guidance: - https://cutt.ly/nb4qwcx
BBC News Africa Tweet: - https://twitter.com/BBCAfrica/status/1394974870145019906
Full News Report at:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6E1xplyjdsk6/
'Vaccine hesitancy' due largely to adverse reactions such as blood clots with the Astro Zenica jab, sees other countries like Malawi burning vaccines that are out of date in a bid to reassure the public that any vaccines they do get are safe.
What's happened to the vaccine has it mutated? Has it made it's own variant? Maybe its a 'thinking vaccine' and to out wit Covid, its grown three heads and six feet and hopped into a fresh water reservoir to battle with and thrash about with Covid in there?
WHO MONITORS THE SHIPMENTS FROM ROAD TO RAIL TO FERRY SHIP AND AIRCRAFT TO THE DOCTORS FRIDGE? What happens if the aircon goes wrong in transit we never hear of anything going wrong, it would be a miracle if they can treat people all around the world faultlessly.
Sources:
*************
MHRA Guidance: - https://cutt.ly/nb4qwcx
BBC News Africa Tweet: - https://twitter.com/BBCAfrica/status/1394974870145019906
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