SCIENTISTS CONFIRM THAT ₥RNA VACCINE ⚕ ERADICATES PINEAL GLAND FUNCTION [COVIDIOCRACY IS A MPA]

⁣The pineal gland is located in the brain and is said to influence an individual's connection to the spiritual world and extra-sensory perceptions.









Source: ⁣https://old.bitchute.com/video/xAOrsmk80ka2/









Some comments posted to Dustin's video:









⁣It is hitting the fan

Very good share Dustin, Thank you ! On a side note, people need to be aware of the new portal systems for healthcare, and NOT submit or consent to their third-party usage of your personal information including voice and video storage that they say is not sold but shared lol ! It is getting closer to the point where I myself will avoid the whole medical system unless I have an accident or emergency requiring surgery.













⁣saratoga777

Everything they do in the physical world has an esoteric meaning in the spiritual world. For example, abortions in the material world are actually forms of human sacrifice, an ancient occult ritual. According to Mark Passio, a former priest of the Church of Satan, many wars are actually human sacrifice rituals. That's why they're waged: not to accomplish anything material, but to kill as many people as possible. Some say that the entire Covid agenda was an occult ritual. It makes perfect sense that these Satanists would want to cut off our access to God and the higher spiritual realms. They would use any technology at their disposal to wage war on our pineal gland, which has a deeply spiritual function relating to man's third eye and inner vision—the so-called Ajna Chakra.













⁣wilsoneyesu

Man, you just verified my research of the last 15 years into the Elite. Mark Passio was the guy that guided me through the aspects of the enemy we deal with as well as Fritz Springmeier with the Bloodlines. Know thy enemy and this is where most Christians churches lose me as they never delve into the enemy so they can properly rebut all this nonsense and the lying nature of the beast system where most of them got the shot that will separate them from their creator. It's one massive grift and thanks for the comment.













⁣Kakaballs

I've known for four years that this shit is designed to kill people. Millions are dying and YOU want to TALK about it !?!?!? Why don't You F's try DOING something about it, instead !! You might save some F lives !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!













⁣Sunislocal

Pfizer CEO Bourla Brags About Mass Murder https://www.bitchute.com/video/MxiLqH7f6L1h/ https://i.imgur.com/3mhdXG8.jpeg [using as thumbnail]













⁣wilsoneyesu

Millions are dead and die everyday from this and many other things like driving or addictions! Why do you assume we haven't done what we can for those who would not listen and still choose to not listen. It's like dealing with an addict or alcoholic they have to come to it on their own or die. You really can't tell people anything in this current world, they have to be shown, they have to touch the hot and be burned. People went to jail defending themselves and others. They lost their businesses and fought the whole way. I do not agree with you so please be respectful I find many on this platform do not comprehend social media as a place to share ideas and have discussion even if you disagree. Pleasant evening to you!