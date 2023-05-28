Detoxing Zionist Prophecy teachings

"To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize." ~ Voltaire
In this video I cover recent news about draconian laws that Israel wants to pass making it illegal and with jail time amounting up to two years for witnessing to someone about Jesus. Then I cover how Florida's Ron DeSantis actually made it a felony to criticize Jews, including not only by speech but in print media! Covered is the violent behavior of Israel towards Christians already. Then I explore how false prophecy created Zionist Christians who support a counterfeit end times Jerusalem scenario.
Helpful links to deprogram from Dispensational Zionist teachings:
Truth Cat Media: https://www.truthcatmedia.com/copy-of-videos
The Major Errors of Christian Zionism: https://1inspirational.wordpress.com/2014/11/16/the-major-errors-of-christian-zionism
