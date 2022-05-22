FRUIT OF A SPIRIT-BORN CHRISTIAN #2, John 4:23; Romans 8:9; Colossians 3:1-23, 20220522

FRUIT OF A SPIRIT-BORN CHRISTIAN #2, John 4:23; Romans 8:8-9; Galatians 5:16-18; Colossians 3:1-23, May 22, 2022

A true Christian is a Holy Spirit-born again believer who has demonstrated repentance toward GOD and faith toward our LORD Jesus Christ (Acts 20:21). Such a believer has accepted the LORD Jesus as his or her Savior, genuinely repented of his or her sin, completely surrendered his or her life to Christ by pledging his or her willingness to carry his or her cross daily to follow his or her LORD. The True Christian strives daily to meet each circumstance as defined in the LORD’s Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5, 6, & 7) as well as the rest of the Old and New Testaments of the Holy Scripture. The late Reverend Charles Spurgeon declared about True Christians: First, by our fruits we are to be known. Men and women will never know us by our faith, for that is within us; they know us by our works, which are visible to them. Bring forth, therefore, the fruits of Grace that the world may know you have been with Jesus. Remember also that works are to be evidence at the last. It is consistent with the Gospel of Grace, no doubt, for it is a truth clearly revealed, that we shall be judged according to the deeds done in the body, whether they be good or whether they be evil. We must emphasize the fact that because of GOD’s gift of Justification by Faith through Grace in Christ to believers, we are not saved because we do good works, for it is written: But we are all as an unclean thing, and all our righteousnesses are as filthy rags; and we all do fade as a leaf; and our iniquities, like the wind, have taken us away. (Isaiah 64:6) However, as a result of our salvation and new relationship with our blessed Savior, true Christians should set their goal on heaven and spiritual things. Furthermore, born again believers must produce the following characteristics found in Colossians 3:3-17: 18 Wives, submit yourselves unto your own husbands, as it is fit in the LORD. 19 Husbands, love your wives, and be not bitter against them. 20 Children, obey your parents in all things: for this is well pleasing unto the LORD. 21 Fathers, provoke not your children to anger, lest they be discouraged. 22 Servants, obey in all things your masters according to the flesh; not with eyeservice, as menpleasers; but in singleness of heart, fearing GOD: 23 and whatsoever ye do, do it heartily, as to the LORD, and not unto men; Amen! (Colossians 3:18-23)