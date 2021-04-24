Tagged, Evaluated, Catogrised, Assigned & Shipped?

Fema will continue collecting the big numbers who will refuse or try to avoid the JAB! I hope you are talking to others about some of the things I tell you about- If you are not sharing and are not talking with others and don't watch my videos all way through then when you encounter any surprises that was in my videos; the end results will all be on you- I am one of the most sincere and honest truthers anywhere across the whole web, and it's time that people start opening their minds to my info and warnings with great concern for humanity-

So what Movie are we going to see? Let's go to Walmart and purchase some Covid-19 Test Kits and stick the swabs up our noses and our asses- It might be a lot more fun than some old video about drama-