301) How they keep you worked up and going round in circles and never finding solutions

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Credits to Brendon Lee O'Connell channel, November 01, 2022:Quickie - James O'Keefe, Alex Jones, Joe Rogan, Timcast IRL - IIA Operations: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJn72KJdOxw
02/12/2021 | 81. The Lives Of Others - IIA Operations - James O'Keefe & Patrick Bergy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5B5rbg5WEUA
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua