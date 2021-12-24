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The 5G & COVID-19 Connection || Dr. Lee Merritt
Free 2 Shine
Free 2 Shine
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962 views • December 24, 2021
The virus is not real, but the electro-magnetic frequencies are!

Dr. Lee Merritt of http://themedicalrebel.com joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the censored information of 5G radiation toxicity and the truth behind current and past pandemics.

* Source: https://banned.video/

* Study: Evidence for a connection between coronavirus disease-19 and exposure to radiofrequency radiation from wireless communications including 5G - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8580522/

* Dr Lee Merritt's website: https://drleemerritt.com/

* For the Sake of Truth - https://free2shine.net/index.php/wisdom/everyone/106-for-the-sake-of-truth

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* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.

* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
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emfradiation5gfrequencycoronaviruscovidwave lengthselectro magnetic
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy