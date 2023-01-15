Create New Account
Whitney Webb, Viviane Fischer - About the FTX Ponzi scheme that was recently busted - New dots connected
Guest:Whitney Webb - investigative journalist and book author.
Operates and writes for the Internet magazine "unlimitedhangout.com"
Books:
A Nation Under Blackmail (Volumes 1 & 2), July & October2022. Content:
About the FTX Ponzi scheme that was recently busted and reveals amazing connections to the
backers of Event 201, but also to the transhumanism agenda, Jeffrey Epstein's networks and on top of that a money laundering scandal involving both American major parties - and in which Ukraine plays a crucial role.

