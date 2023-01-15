Whitney Webb, Viviane Fischer - About the FTX Ponzi scheme that was recently busted - New dots connected

Hier geht's zum deutschen Stream:
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/Sitzung-138-Whitney-Webb-Odysee-final: Guest:Whitney Webb - investigative journalist and book author.
Operates and writes for the Internet magazine "unlimitedhangout.com"
Books:
A Nation Under Blackmail (Volumes 1 & 2), July & October2022. Content:
About the FTX Ponzi scheme that was recently busted and reveals amazing connections to the
backers of Event 201, but also to the transhumanism agenda, Jeffrey Epstein's networks and on top of that a money laundering scandal involving both American major parties - and in which Ukraine plays a crucial role.
Learn more about the committee:
https://corona-investigative-committee.com
Anonymous hints to the Corona Investigative Committee:
https://securewhistleblower.com
The Committees English Telegram channel:
https://t.me/CoronaInvestigativeCommittee
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.