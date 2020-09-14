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dōTERRA Elite in 6 Weeks Program (with Jenni Oats)
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12 views • September 14, 2020
In this video Jenni Oats lets you know what it takes to Reach Elite in Six (6) Weeks:
1) Choose Your Start Week
2) Create Your List
3) Schedule Jump Start Classes - Four of them
4) Invite and Sample
5) Book Future Classes
6) Enroll and Support
We Did This Followed = Followed this program - We can help you too
For more information - http://www.mydoterra.com/hadasanemtungdim
or eMail us - [email protected]
#OilUp
1) Choose Your Start Week
2) Create Your List
3) Schedule Jump Start Classes - Four of them
4) Invite and Sample
5) Book Future Classes
6) Enroll and Support
We Did This Followed = Followed this program - We can help you too
For more information - http://www.mydoterra.com/hadasanemtungdim
or eMail us - [email protected]
#OilUp
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