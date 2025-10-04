BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
"It's a dystopian future, and it's coming in very quickly."

English ex-MP Andrew Bridgen on BritCard, the UK's new mandatory digital ID.

"If you don't take the digital ID, you won't be able to access any government services or pensions or health care. So basically making you an un-person."

"Doesn't this sound like the way that the unvaccinated were treated... where you're isolated from society if you don't play along?" 

"If you say yes to digital ID... you'll never be able to say no to the government ever again. And you can't trust our governments at the moment. They're not working in our interest."

"They'll have more monitoring of us than they've currently got of convicted prisoners who are out on license. And that will be everyone forever."

"You'll have to put your digital ID in to even go onto the internet... So they'll know exactly what you're watching... where you are all the time... what you're buying. They'll know everything about you."

Full interview  https://rumble.com/v6zapmq-andrew-bridgen-uks-hidden-migration-crisis-secret-flights-exposed.html


Source @Real Wide Awake Media

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

