On location with the Murder Cops - Farmington, Utah. *GRAPHIC

Farmington, UTAH, USA.





The Murder Cops.





A week after Farmington officers opened fire on a 25-year-old man after a traffic stop, police released the body camera video showing what led up to the murder of Chase Allan.





Footage from the body cameras of all five police officers was shown, as well as dash camera footage from the first responding officer who initially conducted a routine traffic stop on Chase Allan.





The exchange continues between the officer and Allan as the officer repeatedly asks for identification and Allan refuses.

At that point in the video, additional officers arrived and ordered Allan out of the vehicle.





An officer then shouts ‘gun’ several times before shots are heard from various officers surrounding Allan's vehicle. ‘Cease fire’ is then heard by an officer.





Now I ask you Ladies & Gentlemen, where's Mr Allan's gun?





Did you see Mr Allan pull out a gun or reach for a gun?





He may have reached down to undo his seat belt, and he may have had a holstered firearm. Because in the State of Utah citizens have a Constitutional Right to open carry firearms, so many people do it and those murdering cops should be well aware of it.





Murder. Plain and Simple. Mr Chase Allan did nothing wrong. May his Rest In Peace and his family receive Justice.





Thanks to Live Leak on Telegram for the footage - https://t.me/leaklive





