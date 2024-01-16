Ep. 65: Iowa Caucuses

What The Results In Iowa Mean:

* Donald Trump won decisively.

* At this point, it’s hard to see how he’s not the Republican nominee.

* He didn’t just win; he triumphed overwhelmingly by a historic margin (about 30 points — more than double the previous record set in 1988).

* So last night was not close.

* It was a shocking blowout.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 16 January 2024

