THE ROCK OF ESCAPE 1. SAMUEL 23:1-29

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Samuel 23:1-29. The town of Keilah was about 29 kilometres (18 miles) south-west of Jerusalem. And it was about 5 kilometres (3 miles) from the cave of Adullam (22:1). Keilah was in the country of Judah. King Saul and his army should have been fighting the Philistines here. But Saul spent most of his time trying to catch David. He now wanted to save Keilah. But he did not do anything until he had asked God. David knew that only God could give him success. Abiathar the priest had joined David and had brought the ephod with him from Nob (21:9). This was the special ephod for the chief priest. He wore it when he wanted to know what Gods’ decision was (see Exodus 28).

