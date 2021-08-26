Lazy Acres Part 2

Please realize we all have different beliefs, I respect yours, please respect mine.Because I am not following the one sided-censored advantage narrativethat is hurting your health due to fear based line of thinking and not having all the facts due to focus on main stream leaders and media.That is your choice, not mine, I choose not to be bicameral because I do not have contempt prior to investigation like the masked and jabbed obviously are not realizing the dangers of their choices toward our freedom. No one is taking my freedom all away. Stop being slaves and get some good truthful information, unless your to scared........Love Life and Life Will Love You Back! Be scared of Life and Life Will provide scary realities. Be good with your own choices, I respect you for your choices, just don't ever put your choices onto my choices. And try to enforce through external authority through force. Bull.....