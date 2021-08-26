© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lazy Acres Part 2
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • August 26, 2021
[email protected]
Please realize we all have different beliefs, I respect yours, please respect mine.
Because I am not following the one sided-censored advantage narrative
that is hurting your health due to fear based line of thinking and not having all the facts due to focus on main stream leaders and media.
That is your choice, not mine, I choose not to be bicameral because I do not have contempt prior to investigation like the masked and jabbed obviously are not realizing the dangers of their choices toward our freedom. No one is taking my freedom all away. Stop being slaves and get some good truthful information, unless your to scared........Love Life and Life Will Love You Back! Be scared of Life and Life Will provide scary realities. Be good with your own choices, I respect you for your choices, just don't ever put your choices onto my choices. And try to enforce through external authority through force. Bull.....
Please realize we all have different beliefs, I respect yours, please respect mine.
Because I am not following the one sided-censored advantage narrative
that is hurting your health due to fear based line of thinking and not having all the facts due to focus on main stream leaders and media.
That is your choice, not mine, I choose not to be bicameral because I do not have contempt prior to investigation like the masked and jabbed obviously are not realizing the dangers of their choices toward our freedom. No one is taking my freedom all away. Stop being slaves and get some good truthful information, unless your to scared........Love Life and Life Will Love You Back! Be scared of Life and Life Will provide scary realities. Be good with your own choices, I respect you for your choices, just don't ever put your choices onto my choices. And try to enforce through external authority through force. Bull.....
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.