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Why The Empty Emergency Rooms?*Military Showdown Looming? 1st Blow?*Food Shortages*Art Of War*
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129 views • April 03, 2020
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https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1245825903373975552
https://www.insidesources.com/unexpected-consequence-of-covid-19-crisis-empty-emergency-rooms/
https://www.fox5ny.com/news/man-found-dead-on-subway-train
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8180859/Half-mile-line-food-bank-Orlandos-cratered-economy-struggles-feed-newly-unemployed.html
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1245513857805750272
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1245407059836796928
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/us-army-rolls-into-seattle-with-field-hospital-built-for-combat/ar-BB125J04
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/military/navy-expected-relieve-captain-who-raised-alarm-about-covid-19-n1175351
https://www.jpost.com/International/Venezuelan-warship-shoots-rams-into-German-cruise-vessel-before-sinking-623422
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3077460/us-military-operations-south-china-sea-increase-risk
https://www.mlive.com/public-interest/2020/03/michigan-police-not-physically-responding-to-some-calls-in-order-to-avoid-coronavirus-spread.html
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1245412996442185730
https://www.baltimoresun.com/news/crime/bs-md-ci-baltimore-surveillance-plane-approved-20200401-sskjob7dgrevpjfyygrlgitnqi-story.html
https://news.trust.org/item/20200402062139-jg1k0
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/here-comes-next-crisis-30-all-mortgages-will-default-biggest-wave-delinquencies-history
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/coronavirus-microsoft-founder-bill-gates-federal-order-social-isolation-combat-pandemic/
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/weird-news/multiple-witnesses-report-strange-row-21798719
https://www.resonancescience.org/
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
For As Little As $1 A Month Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available!
Vedic Astrology Charts! Tarot Readings!
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1245825903373975552
https://www.insidesources.com/unexpected-consequence-of-covid-19-crisis-empty-emergency-rooms/
https://www.fox5ny.com/news/man-found-dead-on-subway-train
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8180859/Half-mile-line-food-bank-Orlandos-cratered-economy-struggles-feed-newly-unemployed.html
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1245513857805750272
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1245407059836796928
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/us-army-rolls-into-seattle-with-field-hospital-built-for-combat/ar-BB125J04
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/military/navy-expected-relieve-captain-who-raised-alarm-about-covid-19-n1175351
https://www.jpost.com/International/Venezuelan-warship-shoots-rams-into-German-cruise-vessel-before-sinking-623422
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3077460/us-military-operations-south-china-sea-increase-risk
https://www.mlive.com/public-interest/2020/03/michigan-police-not-physically-responding-to-some-calls-in-order-to-avoid-coronavirus-spread.html
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1245412996442185730
https://www.baltimoresun.com/news/crime/bs-md-ci-baltimore-surveillance-plane-approved-20200401-sskjob7dgrevpjfyygrlgitnqi-story.html
https://news.trust.org/item/20200402062139-jg1k0
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/here-comes-next-crisis-30-all-mortgages-will-default-biggest-wave-delinquencies-history
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/coronavirus-microsoft-founder-bill-gates-federal-order-social-isolation-combat-pandemic/
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/weird-news/multiple-witnesses-report-strange-row-21798719
https://www.resonancescience.org/
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