© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So You Don't Believe Your Body Is Being Programmed By 5G??? part 3
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
101 views • July 26, 2020
Part 3 of 3- You can lead the horse to water but you can't make it drink- Truthers that care about people can post serious information about anything especially the 5G, & Covid19, but trying to get folks to look and listen and then to give a fuc, is a whole other ballgame- I post at youtube under two channels, WarOnStupidity, & Wesley Thompson channels: *Sheriffs, Police & Soldiers Using Covid Hoax to Search Homes, Make Arrests Prosecute You for Money https://youtu.be/OVEg5BeZ3Oc ;
*Electromagnetic Force field Dome Generates Free Energy https://youtu.be/6T8nUCkQnfM
*Electromagnetic Force field Dome Generates Free Energy https://youtu.be/6T8nUCkQnfM
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.