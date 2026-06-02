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Harvest of Chaos Arrives
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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Arrival of the "Harvest of Chaos", the moment where 180-year climate cycles collide with a fractured global supply chain to create a systemic reset in our food and energy markets. From the 70% collapse of critical circuit board resins to the "Super Niño" forecast of a 3.7°C temperature anomaly, the old world of "just-in-time" abundance is officially over. We analyze the 80-year lows in American wheat production and the rise and fall of empires, proving that food security isn't just a commodity, it is the base layer of civilization itself. Food prices are set to spike hard through the end of 2026, governments are reacting too late, and history shows what happens next.


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Keywords
agricultureeconomyeconomic crisisinflationcommoditiesglobal resetdavid dubynegeopoliticsresilienceadapt 2030food securitysupply chainfood inflationagriculture collapsethe civilization cycle podcasteconomic intelligencefood shortages 2026supply chain fracturesupermarket lockdownpcb resin shortagejet stream anomalyfood locked up
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