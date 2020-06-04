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Why Israel Exists In Spite of Quran 9:111
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2 views • June 04, 2020
If you wonder why there is an Israel in the heart of "dar al Islam" (the abode of Islam), the reason for it is probably because so many Muslims are Mino (Muslim in name only).
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