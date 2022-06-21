Can you see the wind? Babylon is fallen, Prophecy

Prophetic word, given on June 20th 2022 around 10:10pm during prayer.Speaks about the wind and virtual and true reality and Babylon fallen.





Scriptures:

John 3:3-8

Isaiah 21:9, Revelation 14:8, 18:2

John 8:44

Matthew 24:22-24, Mark 13:20-22





The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-06-20-can-you-see-the-wind/





If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski