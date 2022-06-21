Can you see the wind? Babylon is fallen, Prophecy

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Prophetic word, given on June 20th 2022 around 10:10pm during prayer.Speaks about the wind and virtual and true reality and Babylon fallen.
Scriptures:
John 3:3-8
Isaiah 21:9, Revelation 14:8, 18:2
John 8:44
Matthew 24:22-24, Mark 13:20-22
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-06-20-can-you-see-the-wind/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski