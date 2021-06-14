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SMHP4 Under The Spell Of Jezebel (A remix from SMHP's old channel) [12.06.2021]
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24 views • June 14, 2021
Without question, the nastiest, evil, most disgusting, cunning, and seductive spirit in Satan’s hierarchy has to be what many call the Jezebel spirit.
What is the Jezebel spirit? The Jezebel spirit is not just one spirit like Satan is.
This is a “type” of evil spirit in Satan’s kingdom. There is only one devil, one Satan, but there are many spirits that would be considered a Jezebel type spirit, as they all have a particular type of personality and a specific way in which they like to operate.
The reason many deliverance ministers have used the term, “Jezebel spirit,” is because of the nature of its personality and the way it operates once it sets up shop within someone.
The word “Jezebel” is coming from the OT story of Queen Jezebel back in the days of Elijah. She was a ruling queen back at that time and she had cold-bloodedly killed many of God’s prophets back at the time she was ruling.
Simply put, a Jezebel spirit is one of Satan’s higher-ranking, more intelligent demons if not the smartest kind of demon he has in his kingdom.
And with it being much more intelligent than many of the other lower-ranking demons will be, this makes this type of spirit much more evil, cunning, and harder to deal with once it moves in and attaches to a person.
And with this kind of evil spirit being much more cunning, intelligent, and evil than some of the other lower-ranking demons will be, it will cause a lot more trouble and destruction if it is not quickly dealt with and cast out. Read full post here: https://www.bible-knowledge.com/the-j...
For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness. 2 Thessalonians 2:7-12
You can find all of my videos from my old channel and this channel at these to links:
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproduct... - Libry TV (Original)
https://lbry.tv/@ShakingMyHead2:8 - Libry TV 2 (Backup - Now Main)
I am posting new content here al the time:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - Bitchute
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyhead... - Rumble
.............................
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr - Twitter
..........................................................
Content in video thanks to:
Daylight Riders - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCvm...
....................
BABYLON WATCH - Exposing Mystery Babylon - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs-F...
.....................
RSE - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5Et...
......................
Shattered Paradise - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ...
......................
Spy Kitten TV - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJQt...
......................
TheScariestMovieEver - https://www.youtube.com/user/TheScari...
.........
If you like their content, please support them by visiting their channels and subscribing. Share their content with others who will benefit from it.
.........................................................
Please do your own research and do not take anything here as final say. Thanks again for all of your support as we continue to help each other connect the dots. Love you all! Stay blessed my friends.
Ephesians 6:10-13K (KJV)
Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might. Put on the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Wherefore take unto you the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.
2,632 views•Jun 12, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions 4
4.98K subscribers
https://youtu.be/nLBfAaTVYyg
What is the Jezebel spirit? The Jezebel spirit is not just one spirit like Satan is.
This is a “type” of evil spirit in Satan’s kingdom. There is only one devil, one Satan, but there are many spirits that would be considered a Jezebel type spirit, as they all have a particular type of personality and a specific way in which they like to operate.
The reason many deliverance ministers have used the term, “Jezebel spirit,” is because of the nature of its personality and the way it operates once it sets up shop within someone.
The word “Jezebel” is coming from the OT story of Queen Jezebel back in the days of Elijah. She was a ruling queen back at that time and she had cold-bloodedly killed many of God’s prophets back at the time she was ruling.
Simply put, a Jezebel spirit is one of Satan’s higher-ranking, more intelligent demons if not the smartest kind of demon he has in his kingdom.
And with it being much more intelligent than many of the other lower-ranking demons will be, this makes this type of spirit much more evil, cunning, and harder to deal with once it moves in and attaches to a person.
And with this kind of evil spirit being much more cunning, intelligent, and evil than some of the other lower-ranking demons will be, it will cause a lot more trouble and destruction if it is not quickly dealt with and cast out. Read full post here: https://www.bible-knowledge.com/the-j...
For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness. 2 Thessalonians 2:7-12
You can find all of my videos from my old channel and this channel at these to links:
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproduct... - Libry TV (Original)
https://lbry.tv/@ShakingMyHead2:8 - Libry TV 2 (Backup - Now Main)
I am posting new content here al the time:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - Bitchute
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyhead... - Rumble
.............................
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr - Twitter
..........................................................
Content in video thanks to:
Daylight Riders - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCvm...
....................
BABYLON WATCH - Exposing Mystery Babylon - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs-F...
.....................
RSE - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5Et...
......................
Shattered Paradise - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ...
......................
Spy Kitten TV - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJQt...
......................
TheScariestMovieEver - https://www.youtube.com/user/TheScari...
.........
If you like their content, please support them by visiting their channels and subscribing. Share their content with others who will benefit from it.
.........................................................
Please do your own research and do not take anything here as final say. Thanks again for all of your support as we continue to help each other connect the dots. Love you all! Stay blessed my friends.
Ephesians 6:10-13K (KJV)
Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might. Put on the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Wherefore take unto you the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.
2,632 views•Jun 12, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions 4
4.98K subscribers
https://youtu.be/nLBfAaTVYyg
Keywords
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